MART investigating rise in price of poultry meat

Investigation of the growth of prices for poultry meat will be completed in the near future, the results will be announced. This is stated by the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade, which will issue a verdict. An increase in the cost of this product has been recorded for three months in a row. The prices for pork have begun to grow. The prices have been raised by agricultural producers. And now the regulator is checking the validity of their step. At the same time, the price situation on the Belarusian market is stable, and there is no reason to go beyond the forecasted inflation rate of 6%.