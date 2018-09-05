PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

MART investigating rise in price of poultry meat

Investigation of the growth of prices for poultry meat will be completed in the near future, the results will be announced. This is stated by the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade, which will issue a verdict. An increase in the cost of this product has been recorded for three months in a row. The prices for pork have begun to grow. The prices have been raised by agricultural producers. And now the regulator is checking the validity of their step. At the same time, the price situation on the Belarusian market is stable, and there is no reason to go beyond the forecasted inflation rate of 6%.

Changes in prices for individual groups of products are considered by the regulator individually. For example, milk processing plants were included in the list of market dominants last year. And this year's prices for these products have grown only by 3% instead of 10% in the past. Today, MART advocates for changes in approaches to suppliers and retail chains. Changes are being prepared to the law "On state regulation of trade and public catering" regarding trade networks.

According to the new draft law, it will be prohibited for retailers to demand from a supplier payment for a place on the shelf.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All