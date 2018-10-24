The 5th session of the Council of the Republic of the 6th convocation was held in Minsk today. Senators considered a number of issues and ratified articles of the agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Thanks to this, our country will be able to join the organization by the end of the year. With involvement of the bank’s resources, the initiatives of the project One Belt, One Road will be financed: this may concern transport, energy and logistics. The investment terms of the Asian Bank comply with the best international standards.