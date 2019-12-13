3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Development of international investment in construction sphere discussed at specialized exhibition in Moscow
Belarusian housing is in high demand among Russians. And here there is a growth of 15%. The development of international investment in the construction industry was discussed at a specialized exhibition in Moscow this weekend. Moscow's Premier International Real Estate Show is the largest exposition of foreign real estate in Russia. Belarus is represented by the country's famous real estate developer and is actually on the central stand. Russians actively invest in real estate in Belarus. This is an easy way to multiply funds, given the greater availability of real estate in Minsk than in Moscow.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All