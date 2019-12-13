Development of international investment in construction sphere discussed at specialized exhibition in Moscow

Belarusian housing is in high demand among Russians. And here there is a growth of 15%. The development of international investment in the construction industry was discussed at a specialized exhibition in Moscow this weekend. Moscow's Premier International Real Estate Show is the largest exposition of foreign real estate in Russia. Belarus is represented by the country's famous real estate developer and is actually on the central stand. Russians actively invest in real estate in Belarus. This is an easy way to multiply funds, given the greater availability of real estate in Minsk than in Moscow.