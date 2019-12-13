PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
We develop economic relations - Roman Golovchenko on working visit to Venezuela

The official visit of representatives of the Belarusian government to Latin America has begun. The delegation headed by the Prime Minister is working in Venezuela. The economy of this country has a high share of the extractive industry and there is a desire to actively develop agriculture. We are already discussing projects. The political contacts were cemented by the presidents. The friendship between Alexander Lukashenko and Hugo Chavez is continued today by the current head of the country, Nicolas Maduro. And despite the distance of almost 9.5 thousand kilometers, ordinary Venezuelans know a lot about Belarus.

"I know it's a small country, in Venezuela we have a larger population - about 30 million people, while you have about 10 million. And there are very beautiful girls in Belarus, and we are also brotherly countries," said a resident of Venezuela.

