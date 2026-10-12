Real Incomes of Belarusians Grow at Faster-than-Forecast Pace in 2026

In 2026, Belarus has achieved accelerated growth in real incomes, reaching 108.1% over the first seven months. The Ministry of Economy has noted that this figure significantly exceeds the forecast.

Wage trends are the primary driver behind the rise in citizens' incomes. In real terms, wages increased by 7.7% between January and August. Pay levels for public sector employees are rising at an even faster rate.

Rising incomes are enabling people to participate more actively in the consumer market. Retail trade turnover for the first eight months of the year grew by nearly 8.5% compared to the same period in 2025.

Measures to curb inflation have played a major role in the growth of real household incomes. Consumer prices rose by 5.1% during the January–August period.