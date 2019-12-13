PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Recommendations for saturating consumer market with personal protective equipment

From today, the recommendations of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade to saturate the consumer market with personal protective equipment come into force. Among them is constant availability of masks and other similar products, disinfectants, as well as protective disposable gloves on sale in retail outlets. It was recommended that manufacturers and suppliers organized the supply of PPE to traders for full demand. If necessary, additional measures should be taken to increase the production.

