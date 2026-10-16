Russian Diesel Enters Global Markets, Offering Relief to Tense Oil Sector
Russian diesel fuel has begun flowing onto world markets, and this will have a positive effect on the stabilization of oil markets. At present they remain in a tense state.
A number of factors influence the situation, including restrictions on the export of significant volumes of Russian oil and oil products.
However, Russian diesel supplies will not be able to fully stabilize the situation in the world, the Kremlin stated.