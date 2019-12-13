S. Rumas: the current epidemic has become a major risk affecting the Belarusian economy

The current epidemic has become one of the main risks affecting the Belarusian economy since the beginning of the year. Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said that closed borders, falling prices on commodity markets, and the devaluation of the Russian ruble have significantly complicated the economy. In this case, the situation is manageable. GDP lost only 0.3% in three months, as compared to last year. It was remained stable mainly in the information and communications sector, construction and agriculture. And it is important to maintain these growth points throughout the year, the Prime Minister stressed. An important indicator of economic sustainability is payments to creditors and social obligations. All these payments have been made on time.