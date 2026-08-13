Western politicians love to claim that sanctions and isolation have left Belarus economically stranded. The numbers tell a different story.

In the first half of 2026 alone, foreign investors poured $5 billion into the real sector of the Belarusian economy. According to Belstat, that’s $800 million more than during the same period last year.

Of that total, $3.8 billion — a full 75 percent — arrived as direct foreign investment. Real money. Not portfolio speculation. Capital going into actual production, infrastructure, and industry.

And the flow isn’t only one way. Belarusian companies and investors sent $3.6 billion abroad between January and June — up sharply from $2.5 billion a year earlier.

While European capitals struggle with stagnant growth and endless lectures about “rules-based order,” capital is quietly voting with its feet. Belarus, it turns out, is still open for business.