Third Eurasian International Forum starts in Yerevan today

This is the largest summit of government officials, regulators and businessmen in the territory of the EEC. This year it will be visited by about two thousand participants from almost 30 countries, including Belarus. The focus of the Eurasian Week is the development of the export potential and the creation of a favorable business climate in the EEC. For the first time, the final of the contest of innovative projects "Eurasian digital platforms" will be held.

During the "Eurasian Week" in Yerevan an exhibition was opened, which will bring together more than a hundred export-oriented companies. They will present the industrial and cooperation potential of the EEC.

