FEZ "Brest" to present its investment potential at Expo-2020 in Dubai

The Days of Brest Region will be held in Dubai. Free Economic Zone "Brest" will present its investment potential at the Expo-2020 on January 24. The exhibition will show, in particular, the tourist potential of the National Park "Belovezhskaya Pushcha" and a presentation of FEZ "Brest" and the virtual presentation "Brest of the Future". There are also investment proposals for the production of ultrasound machines and battery chargers for electric cars. As the regional delegation noted, negotiations will be held with representatives of eighteen companies (mainly from the UAE). It is planned to sign contracts totaling about 15 million dollars.