FEZ and Great Stone looking for new resident companies
Belarus presents legal opportunities and preferences for the work of foreign companies at the World Investment Forum in Geneva. It opened today and gathered about 5 thousand participants. According to the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN, the Belarusian delegation is among them. Officials and representatives of companies share business development experience and working conditions in our free economic zones, talk about the benefits of opening new high-tech industries in the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park Great Stone. Meetings are planned with representatives of international organizations and the business community. The main focus is on the problems of international investment in the era of globalization and industrialization.
