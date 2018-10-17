3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Stadler Minsk conquers Bolivia
Stadler Minsk will supply 12 trams to Bolivia. They will run in the city of Cochabamba - a major tourist and transport center. The relevant contract was signed by the management of the plant this winter. A delegation from Bolivia has recently visited the enterprise for the first time. Business partners studied the implementation of the agreement.
In addition, the company from Fanipol continues to produce trains for Georgia, Azerbaijan and Norway. Another project is being implemented for the Minsk metro. These will be trains of a new level of style, comfort and safety.