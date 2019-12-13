EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Slavkali continues construction of Nizhyn Mining and Processing Plant in Luban District

Investment, new jobs and exports! Slavkali continues construction of Nizhyn Mining and Processing Plant in Luban District. Almost 80 % of the facilities are ready. By the way, they are building their own fire station for safety. The infrastructure of the new potash cluster is being developed. More than 2 000 young specialists will come to Luban in the future. New housing and a kindergarten are being built in the District Center. It is also planned to modernize the local hospital with the purchase of the latest equipment. In addition, other investors come to the city.

It is planned to produce over a million tons of potash fertilizers annually at the new mining and processing plant near Luban. This will be the third major project of our country after Soligorsk and Petrikov.

