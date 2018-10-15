EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Next forum of the regions of Belarus and Russia may be held in St. Petersburg

The organizers will decide on the choice of the city during the month, said the chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, Mikhail Myasnikovich. The current Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia in practice has confirmed the effectiveness of such a format of negotiations, when integration issues are solved far from the capitals of both countries. Nearly 80 regional agreements and a portfolio of contracts for half a billion dollars are its preliminary results. 

