Snopkov: Regional cooperation forms foundation of relations between Minsk and Beijing

The internal core of preserving historical truth is an element of friendship between Belarus and China. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov at a meeting with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Belarus Xie Xiaoyun in connection with the end of his diplomatic mission in our country.

Under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, the relations between Belarus and China maintain a trend towards dynamic development of a high level of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership. Minsk and Beijing firmly support each other on issues that touch upon fundamental interests. We jointly safeguard the international order based on international law. We also jointly safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of our countries, international justice and equity.

Mr. Nikolai Snopkov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

You and I know very well how much attention our leaders pay to regional cooperation. It really forms the foundation. Things are done in the regions, so this impetus is very important. Today, two roadmaps have been signed between provinces and regions.