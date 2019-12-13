Inter-budget calculations between oil and gas ministries of Belarus and Russia almost ready

This was announced today by First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy. Large Russian companies have not supplied raw materials to Belarus since January 1, due to the fact that no price agreements were reached. The Belarusian side did not consider it expedient to pay premiums to Russian oil companies in the previous amounts. In April, it was agreed that deliveries to Belarus would resume without a premium, and part of it was compensated by the Russian government through inter-budget calculations.