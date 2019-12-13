President of Belarus receives Prime Minister's report

The participants of the meeting discussed the urgent issues and concerns of the Belarusians: economic situation, readiness to protect national interests under the pressure of sanctions, fight against the consequences of the pandemic and new tools to support "Chernobyl" territories.

While talking about the economy, the President was not so much interested in successes and macroeconomic indicators - they are not bad for the conditions of the pandemic. The GDP has added about one percent, and the export has grown by almost a quarter (an obvious improvement of the trade after the borders were closed not by us). Alexander Lukashenko has focused his attention on weak industries. The government has to stimulate the investment activity and domestic trade; retail indicators have fallen.

Belarus will respond to any unfriendly steps

The subject of the illegal foreign restrictions against our exporters, first of all by the European Union, is also in the spotlight today. Roman Golovchenko has already outlined reciprocal measures, and the government has worked out compensation mechanisms to protect producers. A great deal of effort is focused on integration, logistical reorientation from the Baltic ports and long-term contracts with countries in the long-distance foreign policy arc, from Latin America to Asia. The President noted that Belarus will not retreat under the sanctions, and the head of government and the Foreign Ministry were instructed to carefully analyze the EU projects in Belarus, from business to foreign agents in the humanitarian sector. The latter will face new legislation and re-registration.

Another issue under control of the head of state is a new strategy for the Chernobyl-affected areas.

