Joint meeting of boards of Ministry of Economy of Belarus and Ministry of Economic Development of Russia held in Brest

The growth rate of the economy of Belarus is above the world average, and the inflation rate is now the lowest in the history of independent Belarus. This information was announced today by Alexander Cherviakov in Brest at a joint meeting of the boards of the Ministry of Economy of Belarus and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

The key topic of discussion is the implementation of the main objectives of Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023 and Union State programs, as well as issues of cooperation in 2024-2026.

Trade turnover between Russia and Belarus increased by 11%

Last year, the mutual trade turnover between the countries reached a historical maximum and amounted to 14%. In the first 9 months of this year, the turnover increased by another 11%.

Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development of Russia: