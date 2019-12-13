PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Council of Ministers considers results of national economy during 7 months

The Belarusian GDP grew by 3% in 7 months. The growth is observed in all branches of national economy. The main contribution was made by the industrial sector. The services sector is recovering including the IT and even catering services, which saw a drop during the pandemic.

