President discusses Union State building, economy and national security at meeting with Council of Ministers

Union building, economy and national security. The President talked tothe leadership of the government at the Palace of Independence.



Belarus and Russia have almost completely agreed on a package of integration documents: it includes the main spheres and 28 sectoral programs.The draft decisions of the Union Council of Ministers and the Supreme State Council of the Union State on the approval of the package of documents are almost ready.



The global real sector during the pandemic sharply reduced its indicators. This could not but affect Belarusian producers. Budget aid is not a way out: the approach must be flexible. The Head of State has already said this more than once.



In general, a simple transparent law is needed. The draft document was substantively discussed. Before it is submitted to the Parliament, it will be finalized. The law should come into force from January 1, 2022.



As for security, today is a new stage in the improvement of the system. The state should not only keep a calm situation in the country and ensure law and order, but also work for the future in this area: a draft decree was submitted for the President's consideration, which provides for a change in approaches to the public safety monitoring system.

