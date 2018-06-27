Refinancing rate lowered to 10% in Belarus

The refinancing rate in Belarus hits its historical minimum as it has been lowered to 10% per annum. Earlier, the indicator was that low in 2006 and early 2008.

Before this, the refinancing rate was reduced four months ago – from 11% to 10.5%. Reducing the key indicator will entail a reduction in the interest rates for new loans. To date, the level of inflation is maintained within the forecast – 5.5%.