Construction of BelNPP completed, safety issues are a priority, said Lukashenko

The construction of the BelNPP has been completed, and the safety issues of the plant operation are in priority, as before. This was emphasized by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko while accepting the report on the completion of the construction of BelNPP and increasing the availability of electricity for heating homes, BelTA reports.

"The topic of our conversation today, as you know, is the nuclear power plant. In principle, we have finished construction and commissioning works. The station is operating at full capacity, scheduled preventive maintenance and other activities are carried out, which is required by the regulations. The safety of our plant is the number one issue. There is nothing to repeat and say," said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that even some nuances should be brought to perfection, and the Belarusian side has always made tough demands in this regard. "Rosatom should understand it perfectly well. We are a Chernobyl republic. Even the slightest indulgence in the construction of nuclear power plants is unacceptable for us. People will never forgive us. That is why we have such strict requirements on various nuances," the head of state said.