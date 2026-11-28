Belarus possesses high technological potential and competencies. These areas are particularly in demand among partners. This view was expressed by political analyst Petr Petrovsky.

Not a rupture, but diversification

Answering the question of whether Belarus’s new strategy constitutes a break with its previous economic partners, the expert emphasised: “In no case does it. Because our country is vigilant and defends its own national interests, and that national interest is the stability of markets and the stability of exports.”

Petr Petrovsky recalled that Belarus has an export-oriented economy: more than half of the products manufactured go abroad. “It is important for us that these products steadily find their buyer and remain in demand,” he noted.

According to him, this requires not depending on the conjuncture of a single market. “And not because that market is bad, but because that market is only one,” the analyst explained, adding that the capital intensity of the markets of the Middle East and Southeast Asia today “is breaking records.”

Europe is losing ground, while the Middle East and Southeast Asia offer mutual interest

Speaking of the shift in priorities, Petr Petrovsky pointed to the degradation of the European Union’s economy. “If we set aside, within the framework of GDP, the percentage that they allocate to militarisation, we will see that the economy is declining,” he stated.

In his assessment, the EU’s GDP growth of 1–1.5 % is ensured by pumping up the military-industrial complex, while machine-building is “in a very deep decline.” As an example he cited Mercedes, which is calling into question its own production on German territory.

A completely different situation, according to the expert, is observed in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Despite geopolitical turbulence, the UAE and Oman are preserving and developing the promising opportunities of their economies. “They are interested in our technologies. We are interested in their investment potential, and the mutual impact and cooperation make themselves felt,” he emphasised.

As for Southeast Asia, the analyst described it as “huge capacious markets that require diversification of their own technological potential.” For them, Belarusian machine-building and industrial products represent “a great opportunity.”

Petr Petrovsky particularly noted that Belarus does not ask for humanitarian aid: “We offer them our services, our products and the creation of joint production facilities.”

Technology in exchange for investment

The speaker drew attention to the severe restrictions on access to technologies on world markets, which, in his words, have been artificially created by Western countries. “The countries of the collective East are interested in emancipation, in freeing themselves from dependence on Western technologies. Belarus in this regard can provide them,” he said. At the same time, Belarus needs investment for the further development of these technologies, and the countries of the Middle East are ready to invest funds in exchange for technology.

Trust between leaders as a diplomatic channel

Separately, the expert dwelled on the role of personal meetings of heads of state. According to him, the current agenda between Belarus and Oman is concentrated to a large extent on the two leaders: “These are questions that ministries will not resolve on their own; this is high trust between two leaders.”

If there is no such trust between countries, leaders pass issues down to the level of departments, and those departments settle them among themselves. Here, as Petr Petrovsky noted, the issues are so delicate that informal, non-protocol meetings play a very important role. The purpose of such meetings is the further development of relations and the coordination of the political actions of the two countries on the international arena.