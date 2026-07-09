Trade and Digitalization: What Projects Unite Belarus and Uzbekistan

How is the dialogue structured, and what projects unite Belarus and Uzbekistan?

Active dialogue has been maintained between Minsk and Tashkent recently. In June 2026, Belarus participated in a major investment forum in Tashkent, where specific bilateral investment projects were discussed. A government visit to Uzbekistan was also held, during which all areas of mutual interest were thoroughly explored. It was then announced that Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit was expected in Minsk.

From July 6 to 8, the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan was held in Minsk. This format strengthens cooperation through regional projects; it has been tested and proven efficient. This is the third event for Minsk and Tashkent, and certainly not the last. A joint tourism forum is also on the horizon, scheduled for the fall. Our tourists have turned their attention to the East—the ancient cities of the Great Silk Road certainly maintain their interest. Uzbekistan also has much to offer. And simple human contacts, as we know, help resolve interstate issues. In short, there have been many events in our bilateral relations this year. And the President's visit (an official one at that) primarily testifies serious intentions to develop cooperation. For what reason? Lukashenko and Mirziyoyev will discuss this in detail on July 9 – several rounds of negotiations lie ahead.

Belarus and Uzbekistan are long-standing partners. The leaders of the two countries are well acquainted, there is a complete understanding on many issues on the global agenda, and mutual trust helps maintain a high level of economic ties. To put this in perspective, over the past 10 years, mutual trade has increased more than 13-fold. Trade turnover currently stands at around $1 billion. A great deal. But the partners are hoping to significantly increase this. And there are opportunities for this. How do they see? First, in the further development of industrial cooperation. We have a prime example – the Minsk Tractor Works. In Uzbekistan, they initially focused on developing service, then, transitioned to assembling equipment from ready-made kits. Now, the goal is to deepen localization so that the local market provides about a third of components.

Overall, we are interested in joint projects. Belarus is ready to provide technology transfer in mechanical engineering and the agricultural sector, and to ensure the technological advancement of production processes. Another area of mutual interest is digitalization. This is a strategic priority for both Minsk and Tashkent, where a large IT park has been created, similar to our Hi-Tech Park. Belarusian experience is also useful for our partners. We are awaiting the presidents' announcements.

The leaders' talks will start on July 9 at the Palace of Independence.

Photo: BelTA