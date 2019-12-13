3.42 RUB
Traditional meeting with participation of stakeholders, members of government and governors - Alexander Lukashenko convenes meeting with leadership of Council of Ministers
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko convened a meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers on August 19, BELTA writes.
"A traditional meeting with the participation of those interested, members of the government and governors," Alexander Lukashenko said at the beginning of the meeting.
Several important issues in the spheres of economy and social policy were put up for consideration of the head of state, and the first of them is the simplification of procedures for construction and lending of housing.
What innovations await housing construction
"As we always say, Belarus is a state for the people. Therefore, all decisions should be made in the interests of the people. And one of our priority tasks has been and remains the provision of housing for citizens. A roof over one's head is important for any person. Especially for a young family. It is their confidence in the future," the President said.
Alexander Lukashenko had earlier instructed the government to take a comprehensive approach to improving the legislation in this area. He stated that the statistics on housing commissioning was negative for the second year in a row.
In analysts' reports, one of the first reasons for the outflow of personnel from small settlements is the lack of opportunity to buy their own housing or at least to move into organized comfortable rental housing.
