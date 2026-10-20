More than 76% of Belarus's foreign trade in goods goes to SCO countries. This was stated by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin at a meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council. The meeting, held in Tajikistan on October 20, included several issues related to trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

Belarus continues to strengthen its position in the organization as a full and strategically important member of the large Shanghai family. Our goal is to create a strong economic space.

"It is important to identify practical steps to consistently expand mutual trade, diversify trade flows, reduce trade barriers, counter illegal unilateral coercive measures, and simplify trade procedures," Turchin said. "It is important to work to reduce barriers not only within the SCO but also in a broader context. This is possible through the implementation of the 'integration of integrations' concept proposed by the President of Belarus."

Following the meeting, the prime ministers adopted a concept for creating a unified digital platform for managing multimodal freight transportation. This is another step toward building a reliable and independent infrastructure