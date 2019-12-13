PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Harvesting-2021: Less than 10% of area remains to be threshed, Mogilev Region completes harvesting

Farmers need to thresh less than 10% of the area. The yield is approaching 6 million tons.

Almost 1,5 million tons is on the account of Minsk Region. Vitebsk and Gomel threshed 720 000 and 740 000 tons, respectively. Mogilev Region completed its work with 825 500 tons on its account.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All