Unique technology. New MAZ truck cranes added to vehicle fleet of Belorusneft

Unique equipment for the Belarusian oil company was produced at Minsk Automobile Plant. The cranes with a load-carrying capacity of 25 and 32 tons are the latest novelty of the domestic car industry. The know-how has already been called a technical breakthrough. MAZ designers managed to significantly lighten the chassis, which will allow the crane to move on public roads without special permission. Belarusian oilmen were the first to receive samples of new equipment and will use them, for example, for mounting and dismounting of drilling rigs and also for the construction of oil pipelines. By the way, the construction of Gomel-Gorki main oil pipeline is underway, which will connect the southern and northern branches to the plants in Mozyr and Novopolotsk. Analysts predict a great demand for the development of the Belarusian automobile industry. By the way, a contract has already been signed for the supply of five new cars to Russia next year.