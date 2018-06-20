PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Refinancing rate to be reduced in Belarus by 0.5% on June 27

The refinancing rate will be 10% per annum. The corresponding decision was made by the Board of the National Bank. This was facilitated by positive trends in the economy, including a slowdown in annual inflation which corresponds now with the target parameters.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All