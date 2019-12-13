Belarus predicts more easing of lending conditions in rubles

The terms of lending in Belarus in April-June continued to soften both in the national and foreign currencies. This follows from the analytical review of the National Bank. In the second half of the year, representatives of banks predict the preservation of this trend in Belarusian rubles.

An increase in the maximum size and term of the loan in some categories helped to soften lending conditions in the second quarter. Among the most significant factors is competition from the banks. At the same time, it is noted that the increase in interest rates on ruble loans affected the tightening of credit conditions for businessmen. But the conditions for loans in foreign currency for business softened due to an increase in the maximum loan amount. At the same time, banks noted an increase in lending terms for small and medium-sized businesses. In Q3 they expect softening of conditions, and in Q4 they do not forecast any changes at all. As for demand, in Q2 the activity of all categories of borrowers increased. This was accompanied by an increase in demand for loans in Belarusian rubles. This trend is expected to continue in the second half of the year.