Belarus expanding boundaries of "Free Economic Zones" and opportunities for developing their infrastructure

The relevant decree was signed today by the head of state. The decree opens the possibilities for creating the necessary infrastructure (for example, water, gas, electricity). A number of administrative procedures are simplified.

The decree signed today was a logical continuation of the meeting with the Head of State two weeks ago. Alexander Lukashenko endorsed the proposals, but demanded that all projects were implemented before the end of this year. The purpose of innovations is to make the work of economic zones more efficient. Today it is important to produce high-tech goods. There are 6 free economic zones in Belarus (in each region). Over 400 hundred residents are registered. However, the share of innovative products is less than10 percent.