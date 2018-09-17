3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Parliamentary delegation of Indonesia on a visit to Belarus
Today it will have meetings in the House of Representatives and negotiations in the Foreign Ministry. In addition, guests will visit large companies Minsk Tractor Wheel Plant, BelAZ and MAZ. This year Belarus and Indonesia celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations. More than two dozen agreements in various fields have been signed between the two countries. Belarus is ready to develop industrial and supply our agricultural equipment.
President
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
Society
Development of new forms and methods of countering modern threats discussed in Minsk
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
In the world
Regions
Zone X
