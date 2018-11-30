PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Amendments to forest code approved by senators

Harvesting of wood will be simplified in Belarus. The changes will affect the procedure of receipt of plots for harvesting timber, this is spelled out by new amendments to the Forestry Code. Senators voted for them today.

Clarifications to the law will allow abandoning the procedure of amending forest management projects. It was previously required. Now the decision will be made by the forestry agency.

