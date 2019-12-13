3.42 RUB
Belarus introduces licensing of export of onions and apples
Belarus introduces licensing for the export of onions and apples. This is stipulated by the Council of Ministers' resolution № 931 of December 22, 2023, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to the National Legal Internet Portal.
According to the document, the export of onions and apples outside Belarus, regardless of their origin, is carried out under one-time licenses, issued by the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade in coordination with regional (Minsk city) executive committees.
The grounds for refusal to approve the export of goods are non-compliance with the ratio of free resources in Belarus and the need of the country on onions - not less than 80% and apples - not less than 30% as of the date of submission of documents.
The Main State Inspectorate for Seed Production, Quarantine and Plant Protection and its territorial organizations in the regions issue phytosanitary certificates for onions and apples exported outside Belarus in the presence of a license for their export. The document also specifies the cases, in which the law does not apply to the goods.
The resolution is valid for three months after its official publication.
