Mogilev to host 5th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia tomorrow

The second half of the week will be held in Belarus under the sign of union quality and weighty export contracts. The Fifth Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia will be hosted by Mogilev. It will open tomorrow. President Alexander Lukashenko will participate in the main events on October 12. It is planned that, together with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the head of the Belarusian state will speak at a plenary session of the forum dedicated to the priority areas for the development of regional cooperation as a key factor for integration and union construction. It is expected that it will be preceded by a personal meeting of the leaders of the two countries, during which the most pressing issues of the Belarusian-Russian relations will be discussed. The program of the visit of the President of Russia to Belarus includes the possibilities for informal communication between the heads of state.