Germany, because of its anti-Russian policy, has billions of dollars in losses. First of all, this is triggered by the rise in electricity prices. Economic costs amounted to more than 200 billion euros. High costs have led to a 2.5% decline in growth rates in 2022, and by the same amount in 2023. The effects of this policy are felt most strongly by people with low incomes. In general, Germany's purchases of LNG at triple the cost as compared Russian pipeline gas make the German economy uncompetitive.