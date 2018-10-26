First Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine continues in Gomel

President Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the plenary meeting on the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The first Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine has already been called a major cooperation event between the two countries. Moreover, the discussion of topics will be conducted at the highest level. Today, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the plenary meeting of the Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine. It is expected that the event will also be visited by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

The basis of future agreements was laid on the first day of the forum. Negotiations were held between the business cooperation council and the working group to increase the mutual trade in agricultural, food and other products. The focus is on the development of mutually beneficial import-export and implementation of joint research and business projects.

Vladimir Ulakhovich, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry: "This is a platform where business discusses pressing problems, the prospects for our cooperation."

Gennady Chizhikov, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine: “By the way, we now need your fertilizers: potash and nitrogen. The Belarusian foodstuffs are in great demand at the Ukrainian market, because the brand “Made in Belarus” means high quality, it’s natural, organic, all Ukrainian consumers know it.”

Round tables, thematic sections, exhibitions - about 20 negotiation events will be held under the flags of the two countries in Gomel. In addition to trade cooperation, they will discuss the issues of agriculture and forestry, industry, science and education. Ukraine proposes to expand joint machinery assemblies, to launch the production of pharmacological products and implement common projects on clean energy. Many ideas will find real legal shape in specific documents.