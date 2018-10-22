EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
First forum of regions of Belarus and Ukraine to be held in Gomel

Significant Export contracts are expected to be signed in Gomel this week. The first forum of the regions of Belarus and Ukraine will allow to intensify cooperation between the countries. On Thursday, the President instructed to organize the event at the highest level. Business communities are highly interested in the upcoming meeting. The parties plan to sign a large package of documents for tens of millions of dollars. 

