Vysokoye getting ready for Dozhinki fest

97% of the areas with grain have already been harvested. 11 thousand hectares still need to be harvested. While agrarians are finishing the campaign, the town Vysokoye is preparing for the regional holiday Dozhinki. The renovated kindergarten, the center for extracurricular activities and a library will be presented. Improvements have been made in streets, houses have been repaired. Almost 3 kilometers of the heating main was replaced. Residents of the town are pleased with the changes. It will be more attractive for tourists.