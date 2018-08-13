3.43 RUB
Vysokoye getting ready for Dozhinki fest
97% of the areas with grain have already been harvested. 11 thousand hectares still need to be harvested. While agrarians are finishing the campaign, the town Vysokoye is preparing for the regional holiday Dozhinki. The renovated kindergarten, the center for extracurricular activities and a library will be presented. Improvements have been made in streets, houses have been repaired. Almost 3 kilometers of the heating main was replaced. Residents of the town are pleased with the changes. It will be more attractive for tourists.
The local hospital includes two buildings now. The wards of the Vysokoye hospital are being repaired. New medical equipment is being purchased for diagnosis and examination of patients.
