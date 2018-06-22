V. Makei: Belarus stands for direct dialogue between European Union and EAEU

An informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries was held today. According to head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country Vladimir Makei, in a week the President of Belarus will open a memorial in Trostenets near Minsk, where the Nazis exterminated a quarter of a million people from all over Europe. Presidents of Germany and Austria will take part in the ceremony. Vladimir Makei also emphasizes that our country stands for direct dialogue between the European Union and the EAEU with the prospect of creating a stable and prosperous common economic space between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The Minister noted the growth of trade turnover between Belarus and the European Union. Let us note that the EU is our second economic partner after Russia.