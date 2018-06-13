PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade holds public consultative council

The topic of the council is a possible increase in the volume share of retail turnover of food products. This issue was raised by the company Evrotorg. This is the only retail chain that launched such an initiative. However, such a measure has its risks.

At the end of 2016, the share of goods turnover of the food products of the Evrotorg retail chain exceeded the value of 20% in the territory of 56 districts and cities of Belarus, as well as in the territories of three regions.

