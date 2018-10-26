3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
5th Belarusian-French business forum takes place in Minsk
Minsk hosted the 5th Belarusian-French business forum. The cooperation agreement was signed by the National Marketing Center and the Association of French Entrepreneurs. Recently, there has been an increase in our exports to France. The French are primarily interested in our furniture and clothing. Now we will cooperate in the construction industry.
On November 12, representatives of the largest French companies will present in Paris opportunities for trade, economic and investment cooperation with our country.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All