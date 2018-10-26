PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
5th Belarusian-French business forum takes place in Minsk

Minsk hosted the 5th Belarusian-French business forum. The cooperation agreement was signed by the National Marketing Center and the Association of French Entrepreneurs. Recently, there has been an increase in our exports to France. The French are primarily interested in our furniture and clothing. Now we will cooperate in the construction industry.

On November 12, representatives of the largest French companies will present in Paris opportunities for trade, economic and investment cooperation with our country.

