Construction of scientific and technological center for production of antibiotics of latest generation starts in Minsk
Cooperation for the benefit of health. The construction of a full-cycle scientific and technological center for the production of antibiotics of the latest generation, AIDS, hepatitis C and B drugs has started in Minsk. The enterprise is created on the basis of the National Academy of Sciences with the participation of Indian investments.
"The goal of the project is to help the country. We are a leading pharmaceutical company in India. I myself am half Indian, half Belarusian. That's where my particular interest in the region comes from. The first thing to do in Belarus is to provide affordable medicines at affordable prices. Another priority is to try to defeat the main diseases, which are the concern of Belarusians."
"The company comes with absolutely new drugs of completely different action. These drugs are recognized in the world, and they no longer need to be certified. The name of the company alone gives the right to guaranteed use, promotion not only in Belarus but also abroad".
The construction of the facility is planned to be completed in 2020. As the Chairman of the Presidium of the NAS noted, the basis of the production of a new generation will be the development of advanced technological solutions that will improve the properties of drugs.
