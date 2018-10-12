3rd day of Forum of Regions held in Mogilev

The V Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia continues . Today is the final, third day of the event. And the main event of the integration week is the plenary session. It will be attended by leaders of the two countries. A few minutes ago, the board of the head of the Russian state landed at the international airport of Mogilev. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko greeted Vladimir Putin. After the welcoming ceremony, the heads of state went to the venue of the plenary meeting of the Forum of Regions. The presidents will hold a personal conversation, during which they will discuss the most pressing issues of Belarusian-Russian relations. The program of Vladimir Putin’s stay in Belarus also includes opportunities for informal communication between the heads of state.

Members of official delegations have already taken their seats in the hall.

This morning has already been marked by new agreements. Brest region and the Republic of Buryatia agreed to deepen cooperation, Gomel found partners in Kirov, Samara and also in Buryatia. Heads of the upper chambers of parliaments of Belarus and Russia held a meeting with the leaders of the regions. The preliminary agreements were supported by real business contracts. Mogilevkhimvolokno signed agreements for $ 100 million. Representatives of the Gomel region concluded contracts for the same amount. The result of this morning is 10 contracts for more than 300 million.