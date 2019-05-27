An innovative Belarusian-Russian elevator was presented in Moscow. The novelty is distinguished by the smoothness of the mechanism of entry and closing of doors, and special anti-vandal elements. Minsk supplies engineering, mechanics, electronics, power unit and other components. About 40 thousand elevators are installed in Russia every year. Moreover, almost 90% are elevators of Belarusian and Russian production.



According to the technical requirements of the EEC, by next year Russia should completely replace outdated equipment.