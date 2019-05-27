PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Innovative Belarusian-Russian elevator was presented in Moscow.

An innovative Belarusian-Russian elevator was presented in Moscow. The novelty is distinguished by the smoothness of the mechanism of entry and closing of doors, and special anti-vandal elements. Minsk supplies engineering, mechanics, electronics, power unit and other components. About 40 thousand elevators are installed in Russia every year. Moreover, almost 90% are elevators of Belarusian and Russian production.

According to the technical requirements of the EEC, by next year Russia should completely replace outdated equipment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All