Autumn session starts in House of Representatives and Council of Republic

On Friday, Prime Minister Sergei Rumas will present the program of the Government’s activities in the Oval Hall.

This document sets the priorities and guidelines of our Council of Ministers. It will present the main figures of growth of the main sectors of the economy for the next year. After all, this session will adopt the draft budget 2019 as well as the Tax Code. The document is awaited by the business, because a clear and transparent system is necessary for their effective work.

The Parliament is planning to hold hearings on investment and privatization for businessmen in November. The following year, the program of socio-economic development stipulates the rate of growth of capital from outside twice as high as GDP. That means plus 8 percent. Entrepreneurs are also waiting for the adoption of bills on decriminalization of offenses in the economic sphere, natural monopolies, trade and innovation activities. Today they will vote for agreements with Turkey on mutual protection of investments and cargo transportation, bills on forwarding activities, organic products and waste.