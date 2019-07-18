Presidents of Belarus and Russia to take part in plenary session of the VI Forum of Regions

In St. Petersburg, the Sixth Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia continues. Today a plenary session will be held with the participation of the leaders of the two countries. Yesterday the Forum was productive - contracts for 120 million dollars were signed.



Today is the final, but the most crucial day of the Sixth Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia.



The political and economic elite of the two countries will gather in Tavrichesky Palace of St. Petersburg. These are ministers, heads of parliaments, deputies, governors, and also heads of enterprises and business representatives.



The forum will begin with a plenary session. The topic of discussion is interregional relations. These are issues of a common information space, joint cultural and humanitarian projects, cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of higher education, scientific research. Within the framework of the Forum, agreements will be signed on trade, economic, scientific and cultural cooperation of Belarus with Saratov and Smolensk regions of Russia and with Ingushetia. Presidents do not miss such meetings, thereby emphasizing the importance of regional ties.