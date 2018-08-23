Government defines work areas of each newly appointed Vice-Premier

The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister. Sergei Rumas directly manages the Council of Ministers and oversees the majority of issues under the authority of ministries, departments, regional executive committees.

First Deputy Prime Minister Turchin will supervise the development of the digital economy. He is also responsible for coordinating foreign economic activity, tax and monetary policy, investment projects, privatization, entrepreneurship, customs, communication with international financial organizations, free economic zones.

Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Kukharev, will take up the issues of development of the construction projects, transport and communications, housing and communal services, and emergency situations.

The former head of Belneftekhim, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko will supervise the development of industry, defense industries and the energy complex. He is also responsible for innovations, issues of intellectual property, product competitiveness, import substitution, forming a balance of fuel and energy resources of the Union State.

Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko oversees the social sphere: social protection of the population, medicine, education, sports, culture. He is also responsible for relations with the key integration structures for Belarus: the CIS, the Union State.