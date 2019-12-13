Consulate General of Belarus to open in Rostov Region of Russia

Consulate General of Belarus will start working in Rostov Region of Russia this summer. This was announced on June 7 during the meeting of the Ambassador of Belarus in Russia with the governor of this region on the margins of the economic forum in St. Petersburg.

The trade turnover between Belarus and Rostov region has doubled in 2 years. And new areas of cooperation are already being discussed. A multi-brand service center of MAZ Yug machinery will be opened. Belarusian machines are widely represented in the region, but today it is becoming a real hub - the main point for the sale and repair of machines, tractors and equipment.

Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Region of Russia:

It was agreed that we will gather all the dealers of the Rostov Region in view of the opening of this center. Rostov Region is a hub region: transportation, logistics, and the intersection of many projects related to cooperation between Russian and Belarusian business takes place in Rostov region.

Dmitry Krutoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia:

“The second interesting area is the machine tool industry. The region has a huge program of its own modernization, and Belarusian companies have presented their capabilities, all of them have signed contracts with their partners in Rostov region.